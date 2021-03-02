Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,834 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,634 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 215,194 shares of the software company’s stock worth $105,365,000 after acquiring an additional 168,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

ADBE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $476.01 and its 200-day moving average is $481.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

