Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $20.38 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,803 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.35. 416,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,721,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

