Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $27,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 13,464 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 252,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,376,000 after buying an additional 72,714 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.21. 642,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.