Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 6.9% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.75% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $468,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $244.55. 68,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,247. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.39. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.