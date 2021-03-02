Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.45. The company had a trading volume of 211,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.