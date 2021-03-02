Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $20,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,434 shares of company stock worth $15,422,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.78. 307,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,577,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

