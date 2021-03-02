Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,815 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 471,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,397,000 after acquiring an additional 234,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,394,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

