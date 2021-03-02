Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 9,836 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.6% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $39,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $73.07. 662,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,710,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $184.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.