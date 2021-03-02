Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Acquired by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 178.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 48.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 52,037 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 82.4% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 11,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.65, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $891,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $31,654.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $1,835,383 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

