Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 843 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.03. 1,862,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,951,521. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

