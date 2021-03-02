Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $26.97 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.6% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.44. 7,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,462. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

