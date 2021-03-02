Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $5.70 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,824,000 after buying an additional 590,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,956 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,276,000 after acquiring an additional 286,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.49. The stock had a trading volume of 35,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,587. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

