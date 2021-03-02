Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Raises Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 1.22% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 84,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,299. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.39 and a 52-week high of $58.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.