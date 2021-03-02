BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.76-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-848 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.82 million.BOX also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.16-0.17 EPS.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BOX has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of BOX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

