BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.16-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-201 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.09 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.76-0.81 EPS.

BOX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.07. 177,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,667. BOX has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BOX shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.43.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

