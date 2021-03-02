BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-201 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.09 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.76-0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.43.

NYSE BOX traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,687,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. BOX has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

