BOX Token (BOX) Market Cap Achieves $2.01 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a market cap of $2.01 million and $20.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.04 or 0.00445666 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

