Brickell Biotech (BBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBI opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Brickell Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

