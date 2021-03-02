Broadcom (AVGO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO):

3/2/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $480.00 to $580.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $415.00 to $470.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $495.00 to $521.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $575.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $9.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $480.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,932. The company has a market capitalization of $196.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.53 and a 200-day moving average of $402.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

