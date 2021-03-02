Brokerages Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to announce $1.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Beam Global posted sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $5.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $5.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.13 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $20.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beam Global.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEEM. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEEM opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $292.27 million and a PE ratio of -55.32. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

