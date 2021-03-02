Brokerages Anticipate Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to announce earnings of $3.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings of $2.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $12.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.02 to $14.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.73. 829,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,598. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.01. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $366,231,000 after purchasing an additional 829,627 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,850,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

