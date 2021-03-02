Brokerages Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

DOOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. BRP has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

