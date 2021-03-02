Brokerages Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

CASI opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $314.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

