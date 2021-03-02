Brokerages Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to report $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $976.26 million. EQT posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 414.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. EQT has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

