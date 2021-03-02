Brokerages Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Brokerages expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.79. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INBK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $333.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

