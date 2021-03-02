Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Hamilton Lane posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth about $195,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.