Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Hamilton Lane posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth about $195,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

