Brokerages Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report sales of $93.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.00 million and the highest is $106.63 million. Nevro posted sales of $87.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $451.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.70 million to $498.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $511.96 million, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $540.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist boosted their price target on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,170. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Nevro by 50.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 266.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $169.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.74. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -62.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $188.14.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

