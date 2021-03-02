Brokerages Anticipate Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.37. Polaris reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 590.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $9.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Polaris.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

NYSE:PII traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.89. 1,282,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average is $101.86. Polaris has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,798 shares of company stock worth $5,615,578 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,572,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $1,829,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Polaris by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.