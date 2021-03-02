Brokerages Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.36. SPS Commerce also reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPSC. Benchmark raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

SPSC stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.57. The company had a trading volume of 612,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,706. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,002,802.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,621.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,935,432.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,786,973.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 257.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 46.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 103.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 58.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.