Brokerages Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Post $2.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to post $2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.82. The Cooper Companies reported earnings of $2.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $12.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $12.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $14.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $396.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.14.

The Cooper Companies stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.30. 3,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,382. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $396.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

