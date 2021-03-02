Brokerages Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YTRA. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,229 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth $1,267,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth $1,776,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YTRA opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

