Brokerages Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. AnaptysBio posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth about $7,157,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 148,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 1,691.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 94,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $767.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13.

AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

