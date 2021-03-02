Brokerages Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will post $420.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $420.56 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $397.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.
TAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.
Shares of TAST opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.87 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49.
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
