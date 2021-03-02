Brokerages Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will post $420.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $420.56 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $397.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

TAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,258,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 138,735 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAST opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.87 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.