Brokerages Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($3.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Freeline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRLN. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.83. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

