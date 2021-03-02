Brokerages Expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will announce $15.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.12 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $12.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year sales of $59.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $59.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $61.99 million, with estimates ranging from $60.42 million to $63.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FVCB shares. TheStreet raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $63,881.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,565.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Insiders bought 9,027 shares of company stock worth $158,299 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $214.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

