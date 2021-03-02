Brokerages Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. Genpact reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

G stock opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. Genpact has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 37,715 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,749,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genpact by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $27,837,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 40,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.