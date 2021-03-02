Brokerages Expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to post sales of $25.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.18 million and the highest is $27.07 million. HEXO posted sales of $12.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year sales of $105.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.33 million to $111.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $137.59 million, with estimates ranging from $120.38 million to $155.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HEXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. HEXO has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $893.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

