Brokerages Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post $13.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.30 million and the lowest is $4.67 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $12.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $39.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 million to $90.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $42.62 million, with estimates ranging from $5.10 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $348,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,270.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 895,281 shares of company stock valued at $55,527,038 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,951,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA stock opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

