Brokerages Expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will post $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $8.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $9.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.45 billion to $11.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,494.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,253,607 shares of company stock valued at $84,022,093 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 58,381 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 48.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.4% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 27.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

