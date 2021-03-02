Brokerages Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce $333.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $343.60 million. NOW reported sales of $604.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million.

Several analysts recently commented on DNOW shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. NOW has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 14,729.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 1,946,551 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 3,719.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 1,299,407 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,682,000 after buying an additional 1,103,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,325,000 after buying an additional 936,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter worth about $4,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.