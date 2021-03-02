Brokerages Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post sales of $86.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.35 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $93.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $355.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.91 million to $365.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $368.87 million, with estimates ranging from $362.18 million to $379.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OCFC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,764,000 after purchasing an additional 501,517 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,069,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,993 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 742,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 108,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

