Brokerages Expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.51 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce $247.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $249.80 million and the lowest is $245.95 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $259.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $999.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $989.90 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 189,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $134,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STL stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

