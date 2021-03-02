Brokerages Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $345.38 Million

Analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to post $345.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.70 million to $370.00 million. The Manitowoc reported sales of $329.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

MTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after purchasing an additional 429,739 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 109,454 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 223,908 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 887,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 376,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 456,876 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTW opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $583.73 million, a P/E ratio of -49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

