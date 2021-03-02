Brokerages Expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.50. Veritex reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 537.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, EVP Angela Harper sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $66,166.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,902. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Veritex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Veritex by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Veritex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 417,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.