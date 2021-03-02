Brokerages Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%.

YTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Yatra Online by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,229 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in Yatra Online by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,513 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yatra Online by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 512,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

