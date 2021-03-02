Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,826,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,855 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $75,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 40,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,452. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,125.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $44.24.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

