Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,858 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 1.3% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $39,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,984,000 after purchasing an additional 326,359 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,452. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,125.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

