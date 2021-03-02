Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3,092.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5,527.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 629,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 618,189 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,060,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,472,000 after purchasing an additional 569,706 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,462,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 392,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,403,000 after purchasing an additional 322,330 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIP. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

NYSE:BIP opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.26 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

