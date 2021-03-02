Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 982,100 shares, an increase of 194.7% from the January 28th total of 333,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 583,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

BEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

NYSE:BEP traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,815. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 154.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

