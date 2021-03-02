Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,242,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.42% of Bruker worth $283,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bruker by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.92.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526 in the last 90 days. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

